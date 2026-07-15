Coalition of the Willing troops in Ukraine, Western sanctions: Foreign Ministry briefing

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The deployment of any military contingents from the countries of the Coalition of the Willing to Ukraine is unacceptable, and they will become legitimate military targets if stationed there, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

Sanctions against VK reflect the EU’s impotent anger and will not affect the development of the holding company, Zakharova said.

She also noted that Moscow views Poland’s announced drills near the borders of Russia and Belarus as an inappropriate attempt by Warsaw to "flex its muscles."

TASS has compiled the key statements by the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

Western support for Ukraine’s aggression

The conflict in Ukraine can only be resolved if arms supplies to Kiev stop: "Arms deliveries are one of the obstacles to a Ukrainian settlement."

The West should cease hiding behind talk of peace: "They should stop hiding behind talk of peace and openly say that they want only one thing - aggression."

The deployment of any military contingents from the countries of the Coalition of the Willing to Ukraine is unacceptable, and they will become legitimate military targets if stationed there: "In this context, we would like to once again emphasize that our country considers the deployment of any military contingents from the countries of the so-called Coalition of the Willing to Ukraine unacceptable. I repeat once again: this will de facto mean foreign intervention and an increase in threats to Russia’s security. Such units will be regarded by us as legitimate military targets."

Sanctions against VK

EU sanctions against Russian company VK reflect Brussels’ impotent anger: "This is a manifestation of absolutely impotent anger and chronic Russophobia."

The sanctions will not affect the development of the national messenger Max, designed by the holding company: "All these sanctions are unlikely to have any significant impact on the development of the national messenger, but for EU bureaucracy it is more important to try by any means to discredit a resource beyond its control and undermine trust in it."

Brussels has once again demonstrated its pathological desire to make life more difficult for Russian citizens by any means possible, and "this approach has nothing in common with genuine democracy."

Prospects for restoring Russia-West dialogue

Dialogue between Russia and the collective West can only be restored if Europeans abandon "unfriendly and sometimes aggressive Russophobic actions" against the country," their anti-Russian course, and interference in the nation's internal affairs.

There are currently no prerequisites for restoring dialogue: "As for prerequisites, do you see any? I have given examples today; in my opinion, they are absent."

Nord Streams

The West must identify those who ordered the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, not only those who carried it out: "The Russian side has insisted and will continue to insist that not only the perpetrators but also the masterminds behind this unprecedented terrorist attack must be identified and publicly named."

US disregard for CTBT

A total of 179 countries have ratified the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), but this "dynamic is being overshadowed by the opportunistic policy of the United States, which for many years has prevented the CTBT from entering into force by refusing to ratify it, although at one time [the US] advocated the development of this treaty."

The United States treats international agreements, including the CTBT, with arrogance and disregard: "Washington’s position is an obvious manifestation of arrogance and the US side’s dismissive attitude toward international law, including in the areas of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation."

Washington "does not want to tie its own hands" and seeks to act without regard for the CTBT: "In this matter [the possibility of resuming nuclear tests], Washington intends to act without regard for the treaty, covering up its confrontational course with unsubstantiated and false accusations against other countries."

NATO in Arctic

NATO’s actions in the Arctic region significantly increase the risk of incidents "that could have the most negative consequences for the region": "The region where the principle of 'high latitudes, low tensions' prevailed for many years is now, through NATO’s efforts, being steadily and rapidly transformed into an area of geopolitical confrontation with our country."

Due to NATO’s actions, the Arctic today "is not simply an apple of economic discord but, unfortunately, a zone of militarization."

Middle East

Russia is "extremely concerned" about the resumption of hostilities in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz: "The unpredictable course of events threatens the prospects for a peaceful resolution of the conflict."

Russia calls on all parties to the conflict in the Persian Gulf to return to the negotiating table: "It is necessary to recognize that the approach of 'escalation in response to escalation' is not viable and leads to serious damage to the civilian population of all involved states, their economies, the uninterrupted functioning of strategic waterways and, consequently, undermines the global economy."

A decisive role in resolving the conflict in the Persian Gulf should be played by "the countries of the Middle East region, primarily the coastal states of the Persian Gulf": "They will have the final say in creating a reliable and inclusive security architecture in this region."

Russia calls for an immediate halt to strikes in the Persian Gulf and a return to dialogue: "We intend to promptly facilitate this through contacts with all parties involved."

West's unfriendly moves

Moscow views Poland’s announced drills near the borders of Russia and Belarus as an inappropriate attempt by Warsaw to "flex its muscles."

The Foreign Ministry urges Russians to remember that Moldova "has ceased to be a safe country for travel."

Russians at Chisinau Airport "often face outright harassment by border authorities," including "lengthy groundless checks and searches": "Criminal cases are opened against them under fabricated pretexts."

The decision by French authorities not to issue a visa to a TASS journalist to participate in UNESCO events "raises questions."

Russia expects Dutch authorities to restore the previously desecrated Soviet Field of Glory memorial complex and strengthen security around it: "We expect the Dutch authorities to promptly investigate what they call an incident and what we call a crime, identify and punish those responsible, and restore the memorial site to its original condition."

A new court hearing is being held in France in the case of Anna Novikova, "a person who engaged in information activities" in Paris: "We call on the French authorities to fulfill their obligations; we call on UNESCO, its secretariat, and relevant bodies and structures to provide a proper assessment of these blatant acts of suppression of freedom of speech."

West seizing Afghan funds

Russia calls on "champions of democracy" represented by the collective West to return to Afghanistan its legally owned and unlawfully frozen bank assets: "Once again, we demand that the so-called champions of democracy return the assets belonging to the Afghan people and stop artificially politicizing the issue of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan."

Russia notes the unprecedented and unscrupulous politicization of international aid to Kabul by the collective West: "The ultimatum-based demands of the United States and its allies, who seek to impose in Afghanistan what they call democracy according to Western models, and the absolutely heavy-handed sanctions policy they pursue against Kabul hurt the most vulnerable groups of the Afghan population, primarily children, newborns and infants."

Lessons of history for those seeking Russia’s defeat

Those who are planning a "new campaign" against Russia should remember the lessons of history and stop deceiving themselves with the illusion that Moscow can be strategically defeated: "Those who are planning a new so-called campaign against Russia would do well to remember history once again and learn from it what new expansionist plans may bring them. We advise them to stop indulging in illusions about inflicting, as they say, a strategic defeat on Russia."

International organizations mum on Kiev’s actions

International organizations, including the UN and the OSCE, "which are obliged to respond immediately both to terrorist attacks carried out by the Kiev regime and to strikes on nuclear power plants," do not record or condemn Ukrainian terrorist attacks against civilian facilities in Russia, limiting themselves to "mumbling": "They make statements claiming that they allegedly have no verified information about terrorist attacks on civilian facilities in Russian cities, deliberate shelling of residential buildings, schools, kindergartens and hospitals on Russian territory."