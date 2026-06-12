Russia’s Kucherov awarded another NHL Hart Trophy

NEW YORK, June 12. /TASS/. Russian right-winger from the Tampa Bay Lightning Nikita Kucherov has been awarded the Hart Trophy for the second consecutive year, the NHL’s press office said in a statement.

The Russian player edged out Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid by 10 points and Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, who finished second and third, respectively, in pursuit of the Hart Trophy.

Playing in the 2025/2026 NHL regular season, Kucherov racked up 130 points (44 goals, 86 assists) in 76 matches.