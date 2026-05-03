Bolivarian Alliance condemns US threats of use of force against Cuba

CARACAS, May 3. /TASS/. The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) has strongly condemned the United States’ statements on the potential use of force against Cuba.

"The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) is deeply concerned and stands firm against the escalated statements by the US government on the use of force against the brotherly republic of Cuba, <…> which jeopardizes peace and stability in Latin America and the Caribbean region," it said in a statement posted on Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto’s Telegram channel.

He Alliance called on the international community to counter the threat of the use of force against Cuba and appealed to the US government to engage in dialogue without threats and conditions, in full compliance with the UN Charter and based on the respect to Cuba’s sovereignty and independence. The ALBA countries expressed their readiness to promote mutual understanding between nations and peace in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Set up in 2004, the alliance includes Antigua and Barbuda, Venezuela, Grenada, Dominica, Cuba, Nicaragua, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Lucia.