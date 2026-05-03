MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost about 1,235 troops in the special military operation zone in the past day, according to the Russian Defense Ministry’s daily bulletin.

In particular, Ukraine lost over 175 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North, up to 210 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West, up to 160 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup South, up to 320 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Center, over 330 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup East, and up to 40 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Dnepr.

Battlegroups North, West, South

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup North hit the forces of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment and a territorial defense brigade near Velikaya Rybitsa, Pustogorod, Novaya Sloboda, Khmelevka and Dibrova in the Sumy Region. They also struck the forces and equipment of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades and a territorial defense brigade near Ambarnoye and Ryasnoye in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian army lost 16 motor vehicles and two field artillery systems.

Battlegroup West hit the forces and equipment of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an assault brigade and two territorial defense brigades near Pristen and Petrovka in the Kharkov Region, and Svyatogorsk and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The Ukrainian military lost an infantry fighting vehicle, a Bucephalus personnel carrier, four armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles and three artillery systems, including a Polish-made Krab 155 mm self-propelled howitzer.

Units of Battleground South struck the forces of six Ukrainian mechanized brigades and a territorial defense brigade near Nikolayevka, Kondratovka, Alexeyevo-Druzhkovka, Piskunovka, Rai-Alexandrovka and Konstantinovka in the DPR. The enemy lost a Kozak armored combat vehicle and 17 motor vehicles.

Battlegroups Center, East, Dnepr

Units of Russia’s Battleground Center hit the forces and equipment of five Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an air mobile brigade, an assault regiment, a marine brigade, five National Guard brigades, and the special task brigade Azov (the Azov militant group is designated as a terrorist organization and outlawed in Russia) near Priyut, Vodyanskoye, Belitskoye, Dobropolye, Shevchenko, Vasilyovka, and Kucherov Yar in the DPR, and Novopavlovka and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost seven armed vehicles, seven motor vehicles and three field artillery systems.

Units of Battleground East struck the forces and equipment of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade and four assault regiments near Dolinka, Rovnoye, Lesnoye, Charivnoye, Omelnik and Vozdvizhenka in the Zaporozhye Region, and Gavrilovka, Pokrovskoye and Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. The enemy lost two armored personnel carriers and eight motor vehicles.

Units of Battlegroup Dnepr hit the forces of a Ukrainian heavy mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade and an unmanned system brigade near Novokairy and Novoalexandrovka in the Kherson Region and Dimitrovo in the Zaporozhye Region. Russian forces wiped out an M113 armored personnel carrier, 14 motor vehicles, two field artillery systems and two electronic warfare systems.