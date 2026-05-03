Iran offers US to reach agreement on Hormuz opening during 30 days — Axios

WASHINGTON, May 3. /TASS/. Iran made a proposal to the United States, in its plan handed over earlier, to come to terms within 30 days on ending combat operations, terminating the blockade and opening the Hormuz Strait , the Axios web portal reports, citing its sources.

Tehran allocated one more month for talks on its nuclear program.

Washington received from Tehran the proposal of fourteen paragraphs on reaching the framework agreement, Axios sources said. The term of one month is set out there to reach an agreement stipulating the opening of the Hormuz Strait, termination of the marine blockade by the United States, and the end of the war in Iran and Lebanon.

According to the Iranian proposal, only after the deal is reached, another month of talks will start in an attempt to reach an agreement on the nuclear program, Axios added.