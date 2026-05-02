{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia’s GDP by PPP ranked 4th largest globally due to agriculture, chemicals — expert

This was facilitated by the growth of the agricultural, chemical, and manufacturing industries, according to Anton Sviridenko

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russia’s GDP is ranked as the world’s second-largest based on Purchasing Power Parity (PPP), trailing only China, the United States, and India, mostly thanks to agricultural growth, chemicals, and manufacturing industries during a successful period of post-sanctions transformation, Executive Director of the Stolypin Institute for the Economy of Growth Anton Sviridenko told TASS.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Administration Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin said, addressing the Open Dialogue international forum, that the G7 countries are losing ground, while the BRICS economies have been "aggressively dominating" the global economic landscape.

"According to data on GDP by Purchasing Power Parity, the ranking is as follows: China, the United States, India, Russia, and Japan," the expert said. According to him, "China leads the world in physical production in many areas, including steelmaking, energy, electronics, car making, and machine building." "Cheap products for global consumption are also made there. India is the largest market for domestic consumption. In Russia, the traditional energy sector have been joined by agriculture as a pillar of the economy and the chemicals industry, while broader manufacturing saw active growth in 2023-2024," he explained.

At the same time, Sviridenko continued, as regards GDP per capita, all BRICS countries need to grow further. This, the expert argued, would inevitably require "a new foundation for international cooperation that would ensure independent cross-border capital movement, common funds, and well-established logistics unaffected by sanctions.".

Energy Ministry estimates illegal mining in North Caucasus at 300 MW
Energy companies, together with law enforcement agencies and mobile operators, identify points based on the load profile and frequency of requests to the Internet
Read more
Russian MP warns of nuclear proliferation risk if Israel uses nukes against Iran
Alexey Pushkov noted that the question of whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will use nuclear weapons in Iran has been actively discussed on American television in recent days
Read more
Tehran to strike enemy infrastructure similar to that attacked in Iran — top diplomat
Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that Iran will attack US infrastructure in the Persian Gulf region
Read more
Trump says US wants to take control of Cuba 'almost immediately'
The US President said on March 5 that Washington intends to work out a further course of action against Cuba after the completion of the military operation against Iran
Read more
Iran to hit more targets if US attacks Kharg Island — ambassador
Tehran’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Amir Hossein Hosseini also expressed hope that the conflict would be resolved diplomatically
Read more
Hungary views China as pillar of multipolar world — Orban
Hungarian prime minister recalled that Hungary has always adhered to the ‘one China’ principle
Read more
Russia set record volume of LNG supplies to Europe in January 2026
EU imports of Russian LNG amounted to 2.276 billion cubic meters, according to TASS calculations based on data from the European analytical center Bruegel
Read more
Trump says Iran has 48 hours to make deal or open strait
Time is running out: 48 hours remain before all hell rains down on them, US President said
Read more
Azerbaijan's parliament suspends cooperation with EP across all areas
The Milli Majlis approved the decision at its session on May 1
Read more
US analyst calls Trump’s letter on end of war with Iran 'farcical'
Andrew Napolitano noted that this notification to Congress is frivolous in legal terms and "ased on a misreading of the statute"
Read more
Mertz to be blamed until he corrects mistakes or quits — Dmitriev
Earlier, the Pentagon said it will withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany within the next 6-12 months
Read more
Gulf management to be aligned with command of Iran’s supreme leader — IRGC Navy
The IRGC Navy will control "almost 2,000 km of the Iranian coastline in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz", the statement reads
Read more
Bundestag calls US troops withdrawal from Germany ‘wake-up call,’ but no reason for panic
The possible withdrawal of American troops from Germany on the announced scale is not a reason for panic, but another wake-up call, said chairman of the Bundestag Defense Committee Thomas Rowekamp
Read more
Trump announces tariff increase on EU vehicles to 25%
The European Union is not complying with a fully agreed to trade deal, the US president said
Read more
Iran calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘eject’ US troops from region
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed that Iran respects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and considers it a brotherly nation
Read more
US leader says he’d prefer not to resume airstrikes on Iran
Donald Trump also said that the United States is not satisfied with Iran’s response to the proposal about a deal
Read more
Tanker with Iranian oil change course, heading to China — PTI
The change in the destination of Pin Shun appears to be payment-related, Sumit Ritolia, Lead Research Analyst at Kpler, noted
Read more
Iran sends Pakistan new version of proposal for talks with US — media
According to IRNA, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei named ending the conflict and establishing peace as the Islamic Republic’s top priorities
Read more
Israel, US attack amusement park in central Iran
No information on casualties or damage has been reported yet
Read more
Nuclear powers continue to modernize their arsenals — report
In January 2024, there were some 12,121 nuclear warheads in the world, of which 9,585 were on alert
Read more
European NATO countries obsessed with ‘inevitability of war in Europe’ — Ulyanov
In this context, the Russian Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna mentioned the Northern Strike exercises that have begun in Finland, which are taking place 70 kilometers from the Russian border
Read more
Putin sends New Year, Christmas greetings to several world leaders — Kremlin
Among European leaders, he sent greetings only to Viktor Orban and Aleksandar Vucic
Read more
Israeli army storms Palestinian town of Tubas in West Bank
Earlier, the IDF press service reported the completion of a 60-hour raid in the city of Jenin
Read more
US-Israeli strike on humanitarian aid aircraft in western Iran reported
The Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic called on all international bodies to take appropriate measures in response to this incident
Read more
Russian presidential envoy commends German newspaper for report on Mindich case
Kirill Dmitriev stressed that "legacy media’s silence speaks volumes about bias and a lack of genuine truth-seeking"
Read more
Pentagon orders withdrawal of 5,000 US troops from Germany
The withdrawal is to be completed over the next six to twelve months, Assistant to the US Secretary of War for Public Affairs Sean Parnell said
Read more
EU preparing for possible energy supply crisis due to conflict in Iran — Spanish newspaper
The EC assures that there is currently no risk to supplies, though markets are feeling the impact of rising Brent crude oil prices, which has led to higher gas and oil prices in Europe
Read more
US signals intention to punish rather than cooperate with Europe — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the differences between the Trump administration and European allies are starting to look irreconcilable
Read more
DPR head doubts change of power in Ukraine possible after political crackdown by Kiev
Denis Pushilin added that the Kiev regime has proved effective at eliminating political opponents
Read more
IRGC calls for US Air Force chief to resign after aircraft downed in Iran
The IRGC Navy also congratulated the air defense forces of the Islamic republic’s army on intercepting an US F-15E fighter jet and an A-10 attack aircraft in the skies over Iran
Read more
Slovak PM Fico says EU asking questions about his talks with Putin
The prime minister wondered why Brussels wouldn't simply engage in dialogue with Moscow on its own in that case
Read more
EU aid to Ukraine frozen — Borrell
The ex-chief of EU diplomacy said the situation is similar with the approval of new sanctions against Russia
Read more
Europe's unwillingness to lead NATO pushed US to withdraw troops from Germany — Pentagon
He called German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's criticism of the US military operation against Iran "inappropriate and unhelpful."
Read more
Open fire at marine terminal in Tuapse eliminated
On the night of May 1, falling debris from a Ukrainian UAV ignited the terminal
Read more
US president threatens strikes on Iran’s energy, civilian infrastructure
Donald Trump called on Iranian leaders to open the Strait of Hormuz, claiming that otherwise the country "will be living in hell
Read more
Duration of stay on Russian prospective orbital station limited to about 3 years — expert
In Vyacheslav Shurshakov' estimates, typical length of space missions to ROSS would be about 10-11 months
Read more
At least eight people killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon — authorities
A total of 15 cities and settlements in southern Lebanon came under Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours
Read more
New sanctions against Cuba violate UN Charter — Cuban MFA
Rodriguez Parrilla also said US actions "demonstrate an intention to impose, once again, collective punishment on the Cuban people"
Read more
US ruling party risks losing control of Congress in midterm elections — analyst
Andrew Napolitano opined that US President Donald Trump "is in bad shape politically"
Read more
NATO forces intercept missile presumably launched from Iran — Turkish Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, "all necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at Turkey's territory and airspace"
Read more
NATO disintegration continues — Tusk on US decision to withdraw some troops from Germany
According to the Polish Prime Minister, the greatest threat to the transatlantic community is not posed by its external enemies
Read more
Power outages hit all districts of Kherson Region — energy company
Power engineers and emergency services are working at the scene
Read more
Kiev loses around 8,010 troops in special op zone over past week
Forces of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed 14 unmanned Ukrainian Navy boats over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
US state debt may exceed 120% of GDP next year — Fitch
At this point, the US state debt burden exceeds $39.1 trillion
Read more
General HQ of Iranian army warns of potentially larger strikes on Tel Aviv
The Iranian military also advised "host countries of US military bases to force the Americans to leave their territory, if they want to avoid damage"
Read more
Around 80,000 US soldiers deployed in Europe — EUCOM
38,000 of them are in Germany
Read more
EU to continue setting new conditions for Ukraine’s accession — Duma member
It is perfectly clear that the West needs a dangerous, neo-Nazi Ukraine solely as a sacrificial lamb to slow Russia’s development, in the hope of creating excessive internal tension there with the aim of fracturing society, Mikhail Sheremet said
Read more
Тajikistan’s new Prime Minister is Kokhir Rasulzoda
Akil Akilov was dismissed
Read more
Trump says deal with Iran must meet Washington’s demands
According to the US leader, Washington is not going to leave early and then have the problem arise in three more years
Read more
Pentagon says withdrawal of troops from Germany punishment for its position on Iran — NYT
According to the newspaper, Germany's reluctance to help the United States in military operations against Iran has caused discontent in Washington
Read more
Putin shown model of section of pipeline used in Operation Stream
During the operation, 800 Russian soldiers advanced through the pipeline over six days, covering nearly 15 kilometers to emerge on the surface behind enemy lines
Read more
Rosatom receives offer from Turkish President to build second NPP in Turkey — CEO
According CEO of the state corporation Alexey Likhachev, Turkish business "has developed a taste for nuclear technology."
Read more
US troop buildup near Iran not sign of any new decisions — White House
The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28
Read more
Almost all localities across Zaporozhye Region left without electricity
Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said that emergency blackouts have affected almost all localities in the Zaporozhye Region
Read more
Deputy calls for dismissal of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council head
On Friday, several new parts of the tapes in the case of Zelensky's friend Timur Mindich were released
Read more
China urges US to stop abusing sanctions — Chinese Embassy in Washington
Liu Pengyu stressed that China opposes unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction that have no basis in international law
Read more
More and more Europeans flee EU over disagreement with Western policies — Duma speaker
He added that as of the end of October 2025, Europeans submitted 2,275 applications for temporary residence permits in Russia, and today this figure stands at about 3,400
Read more
US interested in calling on Arab nations to help pay for cost of Iran operation — official
The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28
Read more
US imposes new sanctions on Cuban regime — Trump’s executive order
They target Cuban officials "responsible for repression and threats to US national security and foreign policy"
Read more
Two US nuclear submarines ‘closer to Russia,’ Trump says
"We always want to be ready", US president added
Read more
Yemeni Coast Guard reports armed seizure of tanker in country's waters
Unknown persons headed towards the Gulf of Aden
Read more
Some 170 Ukrainian air defense crews failed to down any Geran UAV in past year
Deputy Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force Pavel Yelizarov also added that Ukraine was apparently planning to once again send some members of its mobile air defense teams to serve in assault units
Read more
Trump says American forces act 'like pirates' when intercepting tankers
Donald Trump said this, referring to the seizure by the US military of two Iranian tankers, Majestic and Tifani, which were carrying a total of 3.8 million barrels of oil
Read more
Ukraine damages energy facilities in Zaporozhye in course of attack
This led to a partial power outage in populated areas of the region, reported regional governor Yevhen Balitsky
Read more
Ukraine’s economics ministry expects 2014 inflation at 19%
Read more
Further phases of BRICS expansion will follow, says South African president
It is noted that the membership will take effect from January 1, 2024
Read more
Japan’s Taiyo Oil buys Russian oil as part of supply diversification efforts
The company representative noted that "supplies of Sakhalin Blend oil are not subject to sanctions"
Read more
Kiev loses 1,195 troops during day in special military operation zone — Defense Ministry
The ministry said that the North battlegroup defeated formations of the Ukrainian mechanized brigade and the air defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Druzhba, Velikaya Berezka and Kondratovka in the Sumy Region
Read more
US military aircraft struck by Iran makes it to Kuwait — TV
Iran also fired at two US UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters conducting a search and rescue operation
Read more
Japan purchases Russian oil amid situation in Hormuz Strait — TASS reporter
The oil tanker Voyager is expected to arrive at the port of Kikuma on Shikoku Island where a Taiyo Oil refinery is located on May 3
Read more
Russia-China relations serve as solid basis for multipolar world order — ambassador
Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov noted that Russian-Chinese strategic cooperation, based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs, has served an example of responsible partnership throughout decades
Read more
Iran divides countries into three categories based on use of Strait of Hormuz — TV
According to the TV channel, all states are divided into three categories — "hostile," "neutral," and "friendly"
Read more
Persian Gulf countries running out of interceptor missiles - Bloomberg
Iran has fired almost 1,200 ballistic missiles and 4,000 Shahed drones at the Gulf states since the start of the war
Read more
Word ‘justice’ becomes oxymoron in Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry
The current regime, despite earlier promises to complete the investigation of the Odessa tragedy and punish the perpetrators, is clearly not up to justice today, she said
Read more
Georgians living abroad may be barred from voting overseas
Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili noted that similar regulations exist in Armenia, Ireland, Israel and Malta
Read more
Medvedev assesses risk of nuclear apocalypse, slams 'idiots' leading Europe
The politician emphasized that Russia’s conflict with the West was an existential one
Read more
Bulgarian MEP sees EU sabotaging attempts to normalize ties with Russia
According to Petar Volgin, culture, sports, and science must not be "victimized by ideological intolerance"
Read more
Another strike hits area near Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran
One of the facility’s security guards was killed, Iran’s AEOI said
Read more
Russia ratifies military cooperation agreement with Nicaragua
The ratification of the document will contribute to strengthening cooperation between countries in the military field
Read more
German government believes Trump’s policy of threats reached its limits — Politico
Berlin expects Washington to be more responsible towards its allies
Read more
US fighter jet downed over Iran likely conducted strikes on ground targets — media
According to CBS News national security analyst Aaron MacLean, the pilots of the downed fighter had sidearms
Read more
US operation against Iran cost $100 billion — foreign minister
Abbas Araghchi noted that "Israel First always means America Last"
Read more
Europe keeps LNG imports at record highs for April
By the end of January - April, LNG pumping from the terminals to the European gas transportation system remained at a record level of over 50.8 billion cubic meters, an increase of 9% compared to the same period in 2025
Read more
Achieving special military operation goals to mean justice to Odessa tragedy victims — MFA
The tragedy at the Odessa House of Trade Unions occurred on May 2, 2014, reported Russian Foreign Ministry press secretary Maria Zakharova
Read more
Roscosmos invites NASA chief to Russia
The US Senate unanimously voted to appoint Nelson to the post of NASA chief in late April
Read more
US military bases in Middle East cannot protect Washington’s allies — Khamenei
Earlier, the Iranian supreme leader said that the United States has no place in the future of the Persian Gulf
Read more
Upper house speaker slams US-Israeli operation against Iran as geopolitical mistake
Valentina Matviyenko emphasized that this intervention has destabilized the Middle East, triggering an energy crisis, yet it ultimately changes nothing
Read more
Pezeshkian asks global community to judge which side, Iran or US, actually favors dialogue
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian invited the world to judge which side engages in terrorism
Read more
Putin: Russia stands for demilitarization of Ukraine
Russian President said he wished the Donbass problem could be settled through talks and the implementation of the Minsk agreements, but "regrettably, this is no longer relevant"
Read more
US stopped financing Ukrainian army, but to continue to make money in Ukraine — expert
According to him, this approach indicates US intention to "withdraw itself" and avoid direct involvement in the conflict
Read more
Israeli army says it simultaneously struck over 200 targets in Iran and Lebanon
In Lebanon, the strikes targeted military facilities of the Shiite organization Hezbollah
Read more
US Senate Democratic leader slams Trump’s statement about end of war with Iran
Chuck Schumer noted that the military operation against Iran is illegal
Read more
Kremlin closely following developments after US airstrikes in Syria
Earlier on February 26, the US carried out airstrikes near the Syrian-Iraqi border
Read more
Foreign ministers of Russia, Iran hold talks at UN headquarters
Earlier, Sergey Lavrov also met with Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Marsudi and Foreign Minister of Lebanon Abdallah Bou Habib on the UN sidelines
Read more
Critics label Elon Musk US 'shadow president' — media
The report says that "Musk’s rapid-fire messages - which included numerous false claims about the contents of the spending bill - ricocheted" across Washington
Read more
INTERVIEW: Tehran rejects all European initiatives on Hormuz Strait — Iranian ambassador
Mohammad Reza Sabouri, Iran’s ambassador to Italy, called on European countries to address the root causes of the current situation
Read more
Relations among UN Security Council permanent members deeply deteriorate — Russian MFA
Andrey Belousov also emphasized that the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis continues, while most European countries refuse to abandon an extremely hostile anti-Russian course and continue to use provocative rhetoric
Read more
World’s largest nuclear-powered sub takes part in Russia’s Northern Fleet drills
Its notional enemies were small missile ships Onega and Naryan-Mar
Read more
US to sell $8.6 billion worth of weapons to Middle East allies
The State Department also approved selling Qatar the IBCS air and missile defense systems and related logistics for $2.5 billion
Read more
Russia to view F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine as threat in nuclear sphere — Lavrov
"During combat operations, our military will not be clearing out whether or not each particular jet of this class is equipped to carry nuclear weapons," the minister added
Read more
Press review: Africa seeks Putin’s help and 1990s post-Soviet style chaos may hit Eurozone
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 3rd
Read more