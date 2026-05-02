Bundestag calls US troops withdrawal from Germany ‘wake-up call,’ but no reason for panic

BERLIN, May 2. /TASS/. Chairman of the Bundestag Defense Committee Thomas Rowekamp said that the planned withdrawal of 5,000 American troops from Germany is "a wake-up call," but not "a reason for panic."

"Security partnership is not a deal, and NATO is not a bazaar. This is why the constant provocations of the American president are unacceptable," Rowekamp told the Rheinische Post. "However, the possible withdrawal of American troops from Germany on the announced scale is not a reason for panic, but another wake-up call."

For Germany, he said this means "first of all, more responsibility."

"We must not let ourselves be led astray; we must resolutely strengthen our own capabilities," said Rowekamp. "Europe must stand on its own two feet in matters of the security policy - and we have already taken this course. Germany assumes this responsibility and will gradually adopt the conventional capabilities of the Americans together with its European partners in NATO."

Representative of the Green Party on defense policy Sarah Nanni called for a coordinated response at the European level. She noted that it is necessary to show "where and how the United States itself depends on Europe to advance its interests." Nanni rebuked German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for "vacillating between getting closer to the US president and distancing from him." She added that it was not too late to change course. "The best approach would be to coordinate at the European level," Nanni said.

CDU foreign policy expert Peter Beyer said that "it is completely wrong to regard this as a kind of punitive action against Germany or personally against Friedrich Merz. These are long-term plans," he believes.

CDU foreign policy expert Jurgen Hardt believes that the US withdrawal plans are dictated by the low ratings of the American president. According to Hardt, US President Donald Trump sees that before the midterm elections in November, the ground is slipping from under his feet. The statement, the expert said, is worrisome primarily because it "somewhat undermines" the credibility of the deterrence doctrine, under which Europe will be protected in the event of an attack.

About 38,000 American troops are currently stationed in Germany, the largest contingent of the US armed forces in Europe.

About the US statements

Earlier, the Pentagon said it will withdraw 5,000 American troops from Germany within the next 6-12 months.

Trump earlier said the United States was considering reducing its military contingent stationed in Germany, Italy and Spain.

The American leader did not explain the reason behind the Germany decision, but the statement came after Merz criticized Washington's military campaign against Tehran, pointing out the lack of a clear strategy. On April 28, Trump accused the German chancellor of allegedly "considering Iran's possession of nuclear weapons acceptable.".