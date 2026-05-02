China urges US to stop abusing sanctions — Chinese Embassy in Washington

WASHINGTON, May 2. /TASS/. China has called on the United States to stop abusing sanctions that are not supported by international law, Chinese Embassy Spokesperson Liu Pengyu told TASS on Friday, commenting on US restrictions imposed on the operator of a Chinese marine terminal over imports of Iranian oil.

"China opposes unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction that have no basis in international law. Normal economic and trade cooperation between Chinese companies and other countries should not be interfered with or undermined," he said.

"We urge the US side to stop abusing sanctions, and will firmly safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies," Liu Pengyu emphasized.

Earlier on Friday, the US State Department announced sanctions against Qindao Haiye Oil Terminal Co. and its president. According to the department, the company "imported tens of millions of barrels of sanctioned Iranian crude oil," allegedly allowing Tehran to receive "billions of dollars.".