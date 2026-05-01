US operation against Iran cost $100 billion — foreign minister

TEHRAN, May 1. /TASS/. Contrary to Pentagon figures, the US spent approximately $100 billion on strikes against Iran, and the indirect costs to the American people were even higher, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"The Pentagon is lying. [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's gamble has directly cost America $100 bln so far, four times what is claimed. Indirect costs for US taxpayers are FAR higher. Monthly bill for each American household is $500 and rising fast. Israel First always means America Last," he wrote on X.