Zaporozhye nuclear power plant confirms restoration of external power supply

MELITOPOL, June 13. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has restored the external power supply via one of the two Ferroalloy-1 external lines and its systems have been switched to a regular operating mode, it said.

"The external power supply via the 330 kV Ferroalloy-1 line has been restored at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, part of Rosatom. After the resumption of the power supply, the station's systems were switched to a regular operating mode. The backup diesel generators, which provided reliable power supply for the station’s own needs during the absence of external power, were shut down and put on standby," the plant said on Max messenger.

Earlier, the International Atomic Energy Agency said the backup power transmission line had been repaired under the protection of a local ceasefire regime.