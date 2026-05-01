Slovak PM Fico says EU asking questions about his talks with Putin

BRATISLAVA, May 1. /TASS/. The European Union is interested in the details of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Fico said during a conversation with students, with a video fragment published on the Telegram channel Clash Report.

"I meet with Putin and everyone criticizes, and when I return after the meeting with Putin, everyone in the restrooms in Brussels asks me what he said," Fico stated.

The prime minister wondered why Brussels wouldn't simply engage in dialogue with Moscow on its own in that case.