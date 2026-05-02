MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Ukraine has lost 1,195 military personnel during the day from the actions of Russian battlegroups in the special military operation zone, the Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 250 people in the area of responsibility of the North battlegroup, up to 200 from the actions of the West battlegroup, 120 from the South battlegroup, 275 from the Center battlegroup, more than 310 from the East battlegroup and over 40 from the Dnepr battlegroup, it said in a statement.

The ministry said that the North battlegroup defeated formations of the Ukrainian mechanized brigade and the air defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Druzhba, Velikaya Berezka and Kondratovka in the Sumy Region. In the Kharkov Region, the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian mechanized and motorized infantry brigades were hit in the areas of the settlements of Kolodeznoye and Lyutovka. The enemy lost 16 vehicles, a field artillery unit and two electronic warfare stations.

The West battlegroup defeated the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian mechanized assault brigade, the regiment of unmanned systems and the National Guard brigade in the areas of the settlements of Gorokhovatka, Druzhladovka, Novosergeyevka, Kharkov Region, Mayaki and Krasny Liman in the DPR. The Ukrainian army lost an infantry fighting vehicle, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two armored combat vehicles, 15 vehicles, three field artillery guns and five electronic warfare stations.

The South battlegroup defeated formations of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades and a marine brigade in the areas of the settlements of Konstantinovka, Roskoshnoye, Nikolayevka, Artyom, Krivaya Luka and Rai-Alexandrovka in the DPR. The enemy lost four armored combat vehicles, 16 vehicles, an artillery unit and an electronic warfare station.

Center, East and Dnepr

The Center battlegroup defeated the Ukrainian manpower and equipment of three mechanized, assault, and airmobile brigades, an assault regiment, a marine brigade, and two National Guard brigades in the areas of Kamenka, Novogrigorovka, Novonikolayevka, Maryevka, Dobropolye, Matyashevo, Kucherov Yar in the DPR, Veseloye, and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to four armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, a field artillery piece and three electronic warfare stations.

The East group of forces defeated the Ukrainian manpower and equipment of two mechanized, assault, amphibious assault brigades and four assault regiments in the areas of the settlements of Prosyanaya, Dobropasovo, Pokrovskoye, Dnepropetrovsk Region, Vasinovka, Barvinovka, Lyubitskoye, Lesnoye, Omelnik and Vozdvizhevka, Zaporozhye Region. The enemy lost four armored combat vehicles, three vehicles and an artillery unit.

The Dnepr battlegroup defeated formations of the Ukrainian mechanized and mountain assault brigades in the areas of the settlements of Schastlivoye, Yurkovka and Zaporozhets of the Zaporozhye Region. Eleven vehicles, an armored combat vehicle and an electronic warfare station were destroyed.