Russia shoots down 505 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones in day — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down five Ukrainian guided aerial bombs, two HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and 505 aircraft-type drones during the day, the Defense Ministry said.

"The air defense systems shot down five guided aerial bombs, two HIMARS multiple rocket launchers manufactured in the United States and 505 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," it said in a statement.

According to the Defense Ministry, 671 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 140,399 unmanned aerial vehicles, 658 anti-aircraft missile systems, 29,127 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,712 multiple rocket launchers, 34,710 field artillery and mortars, 60,599 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.