Trump says deal with Iran must meet Washington’s demands

WASHINGTON, May 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he intends to secure a deal with Iran that would be acceptable to the United States.

"We had to get this done and we’re really doing well. We’re just winning," the American leader stated, speaking about the war against Iran in an address to his supporters in the state of Florida. In Trump’s view, "if this were a fight, they’d stop it." "They're not coming through with the kind of deal that we have to have, and we're going to get this thing done properly. We're not going to leave early and then have the problem arise in three more years," he said.

On May 1, the American leader formally notified the US Congress that the White House considers the war with Iran to be over, citing a ceasefire that took effect on April 7 and was later extended. However, the move appeared to be driven mainly by the need to comply with national legislation governing the use of the US military in conflicts overseas.

Under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, the executive branch of the US government cannot deploy US forces abroad for over 60 days without the approval of the legislative branch. May 1 marked the 60th day of the war with Iran, and the White House had not sought approval from Congress to continue participation in the conflict. Under the US Constitution, the power to declare war lies with Congress, not the president.