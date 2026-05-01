Kiev troops shell DPR seven times in past day, two wounded

DONETSK, May 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out seven shelling attacks on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours, wounding two civilians, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"Seven shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups were registered over the past day," the authority said in its daily bulletin. "Two civilians were reported to have been wounded."

A car was damaged as a result of these attacks. In all, seven munitions of various types were fired towards the region in the reported period.