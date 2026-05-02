US ruling party risks losing control of Congress in midterm elections — analyst

WASHINGTON, May 2. /TASS correspondent Dmitry Kirsanov/. The ruling US Republican Party risks losing control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the November midterm elections, US conservative analyst and blogger Andrew Napolitano told TASS.

"He's in bad shape politically, and I think he knows it. If the election were held today, he'd lose both houses of Congress," the analyst said speaking about US President Donald Trump.

"I expect that Latinos that voted for him will either stay home in November or vote for the Democrats because of his aggressive and almost criminal enforcement of the immigration laws. I expect that many Roman Catholics who voted for him will either vote for the Democrats, which was the natural home of American Catholics for 100 years, or they won't vote because of his disrespect for the Pope [Leo XIV]. And I expect that a lot of MAGA people will vote for the Democrats or not vote at all because of the aid to Israel and because we're fighting Israel's war in Iran, something he (Trump - TASS) directly promised he wouldn't do," Napolitano noted.

The midterm elections in the United States will be held on November 3. One-third of the Senate and all members of the House of Representatives will be up for reelection. Currently, both chambers are controlled by Republicans.