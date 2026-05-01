Around 80,000 US soldiers deployed in Europe — EUCOM

WASHINGTON, May 1. /TASS/. At this point, the United States has roughly 80,000 US servicemen deployed in Europe, but their numbers and composition are being regularly revised to reflect the changing international situation, a US European Command (EUCOM) official has told TASS.

"There are approximately 80,000 U.S. service members currently in the European Theater, with approximately 38,000 permanent and rotational forces in Germany," the official said. "These numbers fluctuate regularly, practically month to month. The fluctuation is a result of planned exercises and rotations of forces into and out of the theater."

"We continually review and adjust our posture as conditions evolve, leveraging our mix of both enduring and deployed forces," he said in connection with US President Donald Trump’s remarks about the possibility of reducing US military presence in Germany, Spain and Italy.