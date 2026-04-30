US may use hypersonic weapons against Iran — agency

NEW YORK, April 30. /TASS/. The US Central Command has asked to deploy the Dark Eagle hypersonic missiles to the Middle East for their potential use against Iran, Bloomberg said, citing sources.

According to the agency, if this request is approved, this will be the first time that the United States has deployed hypersonic missiles. The Central Command justified its request by stating that Iran had moved its missile launchers beyond the range of the Precision Strike Missile, a ballistic missile with a range of over 300 miles (approximately 482 kilometers), the agency’s source indicated. However, a decision to deploy hypersonic weapons during the operation against Iran has not yet been made, the source added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran. According to the Iranian side, as many as 3,375 people died in the US-Israeli attacks on Iran over 40 days of the war. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad, however both sides later reported that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, Trump announced his intention to extend the ceasefire with Iran. Meanwhile, according to the Iranian state television, Tehran does not recognize Washington’s unilateral ceasefire extension and will act as it deems necessary in its interests.