Azerbaijan's parliament suspends cooperation with EP across all areas

BAKU, May 1. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s parliament, the Milli Majlis, has suspended cooperation with the European Parliament across all areas following the adoption of a resolution "on supporting democratic resilience in Armenia" by the EP the previous day.

The Milli Majlis approved the decision at its session today.

"To suspend cooperation between the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Parliament in all areas," the statement reads.

Azerbaijan's parliament also decided to halt its participation in the activities of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee and to initiate the procedure for suspending the membership of Baku’s legislature in the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly.