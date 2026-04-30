MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Sumy Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Battlegroup North units took control of the settlement of Korchakovka in the Sumy Region through active operations. <…> Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Novoaleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,125 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,125 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 240 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 190 troops and a US-made armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 100 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 295 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 275 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 25 troops and a surface-to-air missile system in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Miropolye, Kondratovka, Chervonoye, Novaya Sech and Khrapovshchina in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Ternovaya, Kolodeznoye, Pokalyanoye and Staritsa in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 240 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and an Israeli-made RADA RPS-42 counterbattery radar station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an unmanned systems regiment of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Nechvolodovka, Kovalevka, Monachinovka, Kutkovka and Shiykovka in the Kharkov Region, Tatyanovka, Stary Karavan, Krasny Liman and Prishib in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 16 motor vehicles, three artillery guns, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and an Israeli-made RADA RPS-42 counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 100 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 100 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Druzhkovka, Podolskoye, Konstantinovka, Krivaya Luka, Artyoma, Kramatorsk and Rai-Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 100 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles and four field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 295 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 295 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, five National Guard brigades and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] in areas near the settlements of Matyashevo, Priyut, Vasilevka, Gruzskoye, Kucherov Yar, Shevchenko and Dobropolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Natalovka, Novopavlovka, Novopodgornoye and Maryevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 295 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, six armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 275 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 275 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deeper into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, two assault brigades, an infantry brigade and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Dolinka, Kopani, Rozovka, Verkhnyaya Tersa, Barvinovka, Lyubitskoye and Vozdvizhevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Velikomikhailovka and Dobropasovo in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 275 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 25 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 25 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy surface-to-air missile system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Dimitrovo, Kamyshevakha, Orekhov and Zaporozhets in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 25 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 12 motor vehicles, a Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system, three radar stations and three electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over past day

Russian troops struck energy infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) launch sites and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, sites for the assembly and launch of unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 141 locations," the ministry said.

Air defenses intercept 571 Ukrainian UAVs, seven smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 571 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, seven smart bombs and two HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down seven guided aerial bombs, two rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 571 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys four Ukrainian naval drones over past day

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed four Ukrainian naval drones in Black Sea waters over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed four unmanned boats of the Ukrainian army in Black Sea waters," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 139,321 unmanned aerial vehicles, 658 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,090 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,712 multiple rocket launchers, 34,675 field artillery guns and mortars and 60,447 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.