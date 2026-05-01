Relations among UN Security Council permanent members deeply deteriorate — Russian MFA

UN, May 2. /TASS/. Relations among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council have deeply deteriorated, leading to rising strategic risks, Russian Foreign Ministry envoy-at-large Andrey Belousov told journalists.

"As a result of destructive actions by the West, there has been a deep deterioration in relations among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, which are also de jure nuclear powers and bear special responsibility for maintaining international peace and security. This has led to growing strategic risks that could result in direct military confrontation between the five countries and, consequently, potentially catastrophic consequences for all humanity," he emphasized.

"The escalation of the Ukrainian crisis continues, while most European countries refuse to abandon an extremely hostile anti-Russian course and continue to use provocative rhetoric, seeking ways to inflict damage on Russia through the Kiev regime and planning dangerous ventures," the Russian diplomat said.