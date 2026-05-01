Japan purchases Russian oil amid situation in Hormuz Strait — TASS reporter

TOKYO, May 1. /TASS/. Japan has bought a batch of Russian oil amid the worsening situation around Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which the East Asian country used to source 95% of its oil imports from the Middle East, a TASS reporter has learned after an analysis of monitoring data.

The oil tanker Voyager flying the flag of Oman is currently off the southern coast of Kyushu Island. It is expected to arrive at the port of Kikuma on Shikoku Island where a Taiyo Oil refinery is located on May 3.