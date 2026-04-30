Russia has no aggressive intentions toward Europe — Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia has no aggressive intentions towards the countries of Europe, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

"As for Europe, we have no aggressive intentions. But nevertheless, this flywheel keeps rotating, an enormous number of weapons are manufactured, and almost all the leaders of Europe, including the major states, keep saying that 'we do understand everything, we need to be ready to repel the aggression, the war is inevitable,'" Medvedev said speaking at the "Knowledge. First" federal educational marathon.

"You all do understand where this road leads to, no matter how unfortunate it sounds," he continued.

Medvedev pointed out that "if someone repeats every day that the war is inevitable, then it will eventually begin."

"There must be plenty of reasons and prerequisites. Therefore, the task of today's politicians is, after all, to 'cool down' and try to get onto the path of constructive negotiations," he noted.

According to Medvedev, some people in Europe comprehend, but "Americans understand it much better, because Americans are more pragmatic than Europeans."

"However, Europe is what it is today. Unfortunately, I’m unable to draw parallels between the current situation with any other situations than the eve of World War I in 1914, and the eve of World War II in 1939," he concluded.