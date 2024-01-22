Foreign Ministers of Russia, Iran hold talks at UN headquarters

UNITED NATIONS, January 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian hold negotiations in the UN headquarters.

Before the meeting, the two ministers shook hands and Abdollahian asked Lavrov how he’s doing.

"Everything is under control. We’ve got yet to find out, under whose control," the Russian minister joked in response.

Earlier, Lavrov also met with Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Marsudi and Foreign Minister of Lebanon Abdallah Bou Habib on the UN sidelines.

Lavrov is currently in New York to take part in the UN Security Council debates on the Middle East and the meeting on Ukraine. A number of bilateral meetings are expected as well.