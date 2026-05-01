Gulf management to be aligned with command of Iran’s supreme leader — IRGC Navy

TUNIS, May 1. /TASS/. The new rules of management of the Persian Gulf will be aligned with the command of Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced.

"The new equations and rules of management of the Persian Gulf will be aligned with the command of the supreme leader and will be implemented," Tasnim quoted Iran’s elite army unit as saying in a statement.

The IRGC Navy will control "almost 2,000 km of the Iranian coastline in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz" and will transform the waterway "into a source of sustenance" for the Iranian people as well as "a source of security and prosperity for the region," the statement reads.