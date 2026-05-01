MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. A total of 170 Ukrainian air defense crews failed to intercept at least one Russian-made Geran drone over the past year, a source in Russia’s security agencies told TASS.

"Deputy Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force Pavel Yelizarov said 170 air defense crews failed to take down any Russian drones, and another 66 downed more than 10," the source said.

He added that Ukraine was apparently planning to once again send some members of its mobile air defense teams to serve in assault units instead as was done in 2025. However, back then Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky had to stop this practice because of "public pressure."