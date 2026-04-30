Putin-Trump conversation, Victory Day ceasefire, economy: key topics of Peskov’s briefing

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, the timing of the Victory Day ceasefire, and the economic situation were the main topics of Thursday’s briefing by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

TASS has compiled the spokesman’s statements to reporters.

On Victory Day ceasefire

- Putin will announce the dates of the Victory Day ceasefire later; no decision has been made yet: "For now, we are proceeding on the assumption that this concerns Victory Day, but the dates when this ceasefire will begin and when it will end will be decided by the supreme commander-in-chief."

- The Kremlin will announce the dates of the Victory Day ceasefire as soon as the decision is made: "This requires, first and foremost, a decision by the president; we will make it public immediately."

- Moscow has not heard from Kiev what they think about Putin’s plan for a Victory Day ceasefire: "As for the Kiev regime, we have not yet received a response."

On Putin-Trump telephone conversation

- A single conversation between Putin and Trump cannot suddenly improve the global situation or reverse negative trends, as there are just too many conflicts going on now: "Of course, a single phone call can hardly improve the global situation, because, unfortunately, the concentration of conflicts is so great and the consequences of a whole series of conflicts for the international situation and the global economy are so serious that it is, of course, very difficult to stop these trends in an instant."

On situation in Mali

- Russia is present in Mali "in response to the need expressed by the current government" of that country, and will continue to provide assistance.

- "Russia will continue, including in Mali, to combat extremism, terrorism, and other negative phenomena."

On economic situation

- The decline in Russia’s GDP was expected: "This was discussed, if you recall, at the economic meeting with the president a few weeks ago. It is an expected process."

- "An economic slowdown has taken place, and it has produced results. All of this is aimed at ensuring overall macroeconomic stability."

- There is a downward trend in Russia’s GDP, and the president and government are taking steps to reverse it: "But of course, there may be a certain degree of decline, and there is. The government and the president are taking measures and developing solutions aimed at turning this negative trend into a growth trend."

- The Kremlin trusts the official economic statistics needed to formulate an appropriate monetary policy: "Absolutely."

On situation around Iran

- Russia has not proposed a new mechanism similar to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program: "No, that is not the case."