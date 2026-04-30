Lebanon requires $7 bln to restore areas destroyed by war — minister

BEIRUT, April 30. /TASS/. Lebanon will need to invest at least $7 bln to restore areas suffered from war, Minister of Economy and Trade Amer Bisat said.

"We will need $7 bln at the first stage. These are the preliminary estimates, the real sum may turn out to be higher," Bisat said, cited by Al Nahar newspaper.

The World Bank estimate the damage inflicted to Iran during the aggression in 2024 at $11 bln, the minister noted. "The scales of destruction are more significant now and affect infrastructural facilities. The economic damage may total $20 bln," he stressed.

According to the newspaper, agricultural production plummeted by 40% due to hostilities. The trade turnover of Lebanon with foreign countries plunged by 60% and the tourism sector is 95% paralyzed.