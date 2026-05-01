Police in Istanbul detain 350 participants in unauthorized May Day rallies — TV

ISTANBUL, May 1. /TASS/. Police in Istanbul detained around 350 people participating in unauthorized May Day protests who were attempting to enter Taksim Square, using tear gas, according to Halk TV.

For many years, Istanbul authorities have not permitted mass rallies on May 1 in Taksim Square. Designated areas in two districts of the city have been set aside for labor union events.

Transportation restrictions were imposed in Istanbul this morning. May Day demonstrations are also taking place in various cities across Turkey, including Ankara, prompting heightened security measures.