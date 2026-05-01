BRATISLAVA, May 1. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico worked a night shift on May 1 as a delivery driver, transporting bread to stores and hospitals in the western part of the country with a video showing his work in this capacity posted on his Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, a company recognized as extremist by Moscow).

"I’d like to greet you during my night shift. We are currently in the town of Nova Dubnica, where we have just delivered a shipment of fresh bread and pastries," Fico said. He was responsible for loading and unloading the delivery truck, which was transporting products from a bakery to wholesale customers in the early morning hours.

The prime minister has previously noted that he grew up in a blue-collar family and that by volunteering for a night shift on May Day, he aims to show respect for working people.

Fico has been taking on night shifts without pay on May 1 for several years.