Pentagon orders withdrawal of 5,000 US troops from Germany

WASHINGTON, May 2. /TASS/. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has ordered the withdrawal of 5,000 US servicemen from Germany, according to a statement by Assistant to the US Secretary of War for Public Affairs Sean Parnell, provided to TASS by the Pentagon press service on Friday.

"The Secretary of War has ordered the withdrawal of approximately 5,000 troops from Germany. This decision follows a thorough review of the Department’s force posture in Europe and is in recognition of theater requirements and conditions on the ground. We expect the withdrawal to be completed over the next six to twelve months," the statement said.

On April 29, US President Donald Trump said that his administration was considering reducing the US contingent stationed in Germany and would soon make a decision on the matter. On April 30, he told reporters that the United States could reduce the number of American troops not only in Germany, but also in Italy and Spain.

The American leader did not specify why the administration might take such a step, but the statement came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized Washington’s military campaign against Iran. On Tuesday, Trump slammed Merz for allegedly thinking "it’s OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.".