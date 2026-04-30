Trump expects fuel prices to go down after conflict with Iran over

WASHINGTON, May 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that fuel prices will drop as soon as the United States and Israel end their military operation against Iran.

"The gas will go down. As soon as the war is over, it will drop like a rock," the US leader said, commenting on fuel price hikes in his country.

"The gasoline, the oil will go down rapidly as soon as the war is over," he added.

When asked whether he was concerned about the fact that US citizens have to pay more and more for fuel, Trump replied: "But you know what? We will not have a nuclear weapon in the hands of Iran."