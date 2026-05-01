SIMFEROPOL, May 1. /TASS/. The European Union will continue to impose new conditions for Ukraine’s accession to the bloc while supporting Kiev’s efforts to counter Russia, State Duma lawmaker representing Crimea, Mikhail Sheremet, told TASS.

Politico previously reported, citing diplomats, that the European Union, which has not supported the idea of Ukraine’s fast-track accession, is considering alternative formats for gradual rapprochement with Kiev.

"Brussels will continue to impose new conditions for Ukraine’s accession to the EU, promising a country ravaged by war and mired in corruption that it will soon become a member," Sheremet said. "It is perfectly clear that the West needs a dangerous, neo-Nazi Ukraine solely as a sacrificial lamb to slow Russia’s development, in the hope of creating excessive internal tension there with the aim of fracturing society. But they have failed once again," the lawmaker added.

The agency’s source suggested that the current Ukrainian leadership might "lose patience" while waiting for EU membership. He also noted that weapons supplied to Ukraine could later be turned against Europe.