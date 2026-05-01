Drones, laser weapons included in Russia’s on-duty border defenses

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Interceptor drones and laser weapons were included into on-duty capabilities protecting Russia’s airspace borders, according to a decree of the Russian government.

The document lists various types of weapons and equipment that are on active duty to protect Russia’s airspace borders. The list includes various types of radars and air defense systems, helicopters and planes, ships and boats, and electronic warfare equipment.

It also lists interceptor drones, jammers, laser anti-drone systems, and unified launchers, that are "capable of engaging aerospace attack assets and their controls."