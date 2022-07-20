EU agreed seventh package of anti-Russian sanctions

BRUSSELS, July 20. /TASS/. The EU Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper) agreed the seventh package of sanctions against Russia, a source in EU institutions told reporters on Wednesday.

"The Coreper agreed the seventh package of sanctions, including gold embargo, black list expansion and updates to financial and trade sanctions," the source said.

According to European sources and mass media reports, the seventh package of sanctions comprises the ban on gold purchases from Russia in the form of semi-finished products and scrap. Certain categories will be added to the list of dual-use goods and technologies.

The black list of the EU will comprise 48 more Russian nationals and organizations. Sanctions also comprise clarifications on restrictions of financial operations of Russia and Russian companies. All the sanctions currently in effect against Russia will be extended for six months by this decision.