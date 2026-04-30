MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. All peoples of Russia, both large and small, must feel that the country is their common home, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with representatives of Russia’s indigenous minority groups, held as part of the "Knowledge. First" educational marathon. He also noted that it is Russia, not Japan, that is the land of the rising sun.

TASS has compiled the president’s key statements.

Ethnic diversity

"I would like to stress once again that Russia’s uniqueness and strength lie in its diversity."

Russia is home to 47 indigenous minority groups, "each of which is, as I have already said, an integral part of Russia and its unique diversity, a guardian of unique traditions, cultures, and identity."

Every ethnic group in Russia is an important part of the cultural quilt: "Every people and ethnic group that is part of the fraternal family of the peoples of Russia is, without a doubt, our common heritage. And its preservation, enrichment, and well-being are the preservation and enrichment of the entire multinational people of Russia."

Despite differences in cultural characteristics, the country’s peoples coexist within a single space with "an understanding of the value and importance of interaction," not contradicting but complementing one another and creating a solid foundation for development.

In order to have a bright future, you can’t forget your past: "This is a very important factor that gives us confidence that we will not fall short of our fathers, grandfathers, and great-grandfathers in the future, should we face complex challenges that we must resolve to preserve both small and large ethnic groups across the country."

Russia as a common home

Russia is the true land of the rising sun, as its eastern borders extend beyond those of Japan and New Zealand: "We generally consider Japan to be the easternmost country. And New Zealand lies further east than Japan. And east of New Zealand lies Chukotka. And so, it is Russia that is the land of the rising sun."

All peoples must feel this is their shared homeland: "Both large and small peoples - we are one family of the peoples of Russia. And when I say ‘one family,’ that is where our strength lies. Both small ethnic groups and large peoples must all feel that this is our common homeland."

"Russia was historically formed precisely as a union of peoples."

The development of Russian territories took place without suppressing the traditional way of life of indigenous peoples, unlike in countries where reservations were established.

Participation in the special military operation

Many Russian peoples are fighting side by side in Ukraine: "Today, as part of the special military operation, men and women are defending the interests of our common homeland with honor, fighting side by side with people from other ethnic groups for Russia."

In difficult situations, unity and mutual support come to the fore: "Courage, bravery, and the ability to overcome difficulties are inherent in the character of many indigenous peoples of our country. Nature itself shapes and refines the character of those who have lived in such harsh conditions for generations."

Support for indigenous peoples

Educational programs covering 76 languages of Russia’s peoples, including those of indigenous small-numbered groups, are being implemented across the country: "A whole range of measures is also in place to support traditional activities such as reindeer herding, hunting, and more."

Support is also provided to people leading a nomadic lifestyle: "We are doing a lot to ensure they have access to a full range of modern medical, social, and educational services. To be honest, these people are not very demanding."

Support for regions

The bridge to Sakhalin is a very costly project due not only to construction but also to related infrastructure: "But we still need to build it."