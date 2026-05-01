Ukraine damages energy facilities in Zaporozhye in course of attack

MELITOPOL, May 1. /TASS/. Ukraine’s army carried out a large-scale attack on the Zaporozhye Region during the night, damaging several energy facilities and partially cutting off the power supply, the region’s governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, reported.

"Last night, our region’s energy infrastructure came under massive attacks by the enemy. As a result of the shelling, a number of energy facilities were damaged, leading to partial power outages in the region’s settlements," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, all services are on high alert, and utility workers are working to restore electricity to as many consumers as possible.