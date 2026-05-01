Russia-China relations serve as solid basis for multipolar world order — ambassador

CARACAS, May 1. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov took part in a seminar on multipolarity alongside Chinese Ambassador to the Bolivarian republic Lan Hu in Caracas on Friday.

"Russian-Chinese strategic cooperation, based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs, has served an example of responsible partnership throughout decades. Today, it is making a valuable contribution to building a fairer and more sustainable multipolar world order that serves the interests of the majority of countries," the Russian diplomat said. In his speech, Melik-Bagdasarov emphasized the stabilizing role of the Russian-Chinese partnership in the international arena as he highlighted the fundamental importance of support toward establishing a just multipolar world order based on the respect of national sovereignty and non-interference into internal affairs.

The seminar, hosted by Pedro Gual Institute for High Studies in Diplomacy, included on-site and online events involving about 200 people - scholars, diplomats, and students.