Prominent politician says Musk’s pessimism regarding AI not shared in Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, May 1. /TASS/. Russia does not share the pessimism of US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk about artificial intelligence (AI), Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and leader of the United Russia ruling party Dmitry Medvedev said.

In a conversation with staff of the Almazov National Medical Research Center in St. Petersburg, Medvedev noted that while a doctor and AI can equally make a mistake when diagnosing a disease, it is humans who have the final say in this matter.

"Well, we can ask Elon Musk about the rest, because he is much more downbeat about the issue, but we don’t share his pessimism," the prominent Russian politician said.

Earlier, Musk stated in court during his lawsuit against OpenAI that AI could pose an existential threat similar to the scenario in the movie The Terminator (1984).