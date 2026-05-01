Magyar nominates his brother-in-law as Hungary’s next justice minister

BUDAPEST, May 1. /TASS/. Peter Magyar, the leader of the Tisza party who is preparing to head Hungary’s next government, nominated his brother-in-law Marton Mellethei-Barna to the post of the country’s justice minister, sparing public accusations of nepotism, the M1 television reported.

"I asked Tisza party’s legal chief, Marton Mellethei-Barna, to head the Ministry of Justice. Marton Mellethei-Barna has been working as a lawyer over the past two decades," Magyar wrote on his page on Facebook (banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta designated as extremist).

However, Magyar failed to mention that this person married his sister last September. However, this fact was brought into the spotlight by the Hungarian media.

Magyar has already completed the designation of candidates to all posts in his future government. He is to be elected as the country’s next prime minister during the first session of the country’s new parliament. His Tisza party won the April 12 elections and secured more than two-thirds of the seats in the top legislative body. Current Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who was at the helm of the country for 16 consecutive years, and his Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party will become opposition.