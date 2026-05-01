NATO not discussing partial US troop withdrawal from Germany — newspaper

LONDON, May 1. /TASS/. NATO member states are not discussing the possibility of reducing US troop presence in Germany, UK newspaper The Daily Telegraph said citing sources in the alliance.

On April 29, US President Donald Trump signaled that his administration was considering partial US troop pullout from Germany. While the US leader did not explain why he could take this step, his warning came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz voiced criticism of Washington’s operation against Iran saying that the United States "clearly" has "no strategy." According to The Daily Telegraph, however, the remarks came in response to Merz’s remarks that Iran was humiliating Washington with its negotiation strategy.

The Daily Telegraph wrote that the North Atlantic Council - the main political decision-making body of NATO - has so far held no discussions regarding the partial US troop pullout from Germany. Neither Berlin nor Washington have so far sent any formal signals about the possibility.

At the same time, the newspaper’s sources said that the United States may redeploy some of its troops to Greenland, Romania, Poland or the Middle East.