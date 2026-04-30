MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. A nuclear apocalypse is indeed possible and those who don’t realize it are either dreamers or fools, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said at the "Knowledge. First" educational marathon.

According to him, the European Union is currently being led by idiots who are destroying what was built over decades.

TASS has gathered the key points from what Medvedev said.

Relations with Europe

The way Moscow’s relations with Western countries are developing shows that Emperor Alexander III was right in what he said about Russia’s allies: "We used to look at our relations with neighbors, the Western world through rose-colored glasses. <...> Alexander III was right when he said that Russia only has two allies - and you must remember that he was talking about the army and the navy."

The Europeans desire the collapse of the Russian state: "They don’t understand much of what we say; they don’t want to hear us, and, frankly speaking, they desire the collapse of our state."

Russia’s conflict with the West is an existential one: "Our current conflict with the Western world is an existential one, that is, it’s a matter of existence. Unfortunately, I have no illusions at this point as to what will come next."

European leaders keep repeating the unfounded mantra that "war with Russia is inevitable:" "I don’t know where it came from but this is a real mantra as they repeat it every day: ‘Russians will definitely attack us’."

"As for Europe, we don’t have any aggressive plans. Still, this spiral continues to unfold, with weapons being produced in large numbers, and almost all leaders in Europe, including in its leading countries, claiming: ‘We realize we need to be prepared to repel aggression and war is inevitable.’ You must understand where this path leads, sadly."

Dozens of Western countries are directly involved in the current conflict with Russia: "The Banderite Ukraine is not our only adversary. It’s also dozens of Western countries that are taking a direct part in the war against our country. I would like to point out that it’s direct participation, not hybrid involvement, as they outline targets for strikes, provide various weapons to our enemy and in fact, guide its actions."

The European Union is currently led by idiots who are destroying what took decades to build: "They are just idiots who are destroying what has been done in the decades since the European Coal and Steel Community turned into the present-day European Union."

Relations with US

The United States is Russia’s main geopolitical rival: "America is our main geopolitical rival."

"However, that’s not the point. We all understand what the United States is about: its nuclear warheads are targeted at us, and ours at them. This is what determines the basis of bilateral relations," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman stressed.

US policies and disagreements with Europe

It’s "funny" to watch how relations between the United States and Europe are developing. Washington’s spats with countries across the world will end in a victory for Moscow: "In short? It will end in Russia’s victory."

A country that starts conflicts cannot be an effective mediator: "In fact, it’s not easy to handle such a role. There can be no patented mediators, although some claim this role. A country that steals presidents and starts conflicts cannot act as an effective mediator in all situations."

The US administration is caught between the devil and the deep blue sea, that is, Congress and Europe: "The administration is caught between these two forces, so it’s not free to choose approaches."

Global situation

The global situation today is similar to what it was like before World War I and, in part, before World War II: "Local conflicts often precede global confrontation, unfortunately."

The risk of a nuclear apocalypse is real: "I am often reproached for using tough rhetoric and speaking of a nuclear apocalypse. Unfortunately, it is really possible. Those who don’t realize it are either dreamers or fools. However, we would like to avoid it."

Middle East conflict

The conflict in the Middle East will not end in the foreseeable future: "A great number of countries and forces are interested in prolonging the conflict. Although the people in the Middle East are suffering, fuel continues to be added to the fire."

Russia has no evidence to prove allegations of Iran seeking to acquire nuclear weapons: "The US says that Iran seeks nuclear weapons. We don’t have any evidence of that. Iran rejects these allegations."

Conflict resolution

No "deals" will help resolve conflicts: "Bargaining techniques rarely work in international affairs. It’s actually possible to trade things, but on a very limited scale. Bargaining schemes don’t work in geopolitics. Some can use them to earn money or make some assessments, but a settlement cannot be reached through deals."

Russia’s victory

Russia’s victory in the special military operation will pave the way for the country’s stable development: "It’s revenue growth and housing solutions, as well as solutions to the problems every family is facing, including our country's demographic issues. It’s also about a healthcare system and a modern education system."

The majority of Russians are looking forward to one thing, that is, the country’s victory that would bring the military campaign to an end, but much needs to be done both on the front and inside the country to achieve that goal.

Russian weapons

Russia has alternatives to all weapons its opponents have but they don’t possess some weapons systems that Russia has.

Russia produces "the entire range" of unmanned aerial vehicles, from small copters and FPV drones to fixed-wing UAVs.

Apart from the Oreshnik missile and the Poseidon nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle, Russia also has other promising weapons: "There also are other models, very promising, but I will not provide any details."