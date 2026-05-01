At least eight people killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon — authorities

BEIRUT, May 2. /TASS/. Israeli jets attacked the town of Habboush in southern Lebanon on Friday, killing at least eight people, according to a report from the Lebanese Health Ministry Emergency Operations Center received by TASS.

"Among the eight people killed in Habboush were a woman and a child, while another six people were wounded," the report said. "Rescue teams had to suspend debris removal operations over fears of new airstrikes," the center added.

A total of 15 cities and settlements in southern Lebanon came under Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours. Most of the air raids targeted the outskirts of the city of Nabatieh, where outposts of the Shia group Hezbollah are located.