Iran’s top diplomat holds phone calls with counterparts from Middle East

TEHRAN, May 1. /TASS/. Iran’s top diplomat Abbas Araghchi has held phone calls with his counterparts from a number of countries in the Middle East, according to a post on his Telegram channel.

In phone conversations with the foreign ministers of Egypt, Iraq, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, among other Middle Eastern countries, as well as Turkey and Azerbaijan, the post reads, Araghchi briefed them on the Islamic Republic’s position and latest initiatives as regards "putting an end to the war and aggression" of the United States and Israel.