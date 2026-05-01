INTERVIEW: Tehran prioritizes diplomatic settlement with US — Iranian ambassador

ROME, May 1. /TASS/. Iran prefers a diplomatic solution with the US, Mohammad Reza Sabouri, the Islamic Republic’s ambassador to Italy, said in an interview with TASS.

He noted that throughout all stages and rounds of the nuclear negotiations, the Islamic Republic had consistently expressed readiness to reach a balanced and fair agreement and, by putting forward initiatives, had demonstrated a constructive approach to resolving the issue. "This approach, prioritizing the diplomatic path, remains essential for us, and we believe that the only way to resolve differences is to return to diplomacy," the diplomat said.

He added that negotiations should not become a tool for deception or the advancement of military objectives. "Unfortunately, we have witnessed the abuse and betrayal of diplomacy by the United States during the 12-day war (in June 2025 — TASS) and the recent aggression," the ambassador stated.

According to him, Islamabad is being considered as a venue for the talks, given "Pakistan’s initiatives and efforts." "Islamabad is a potential venue for the talks. But the venue is of secondary importance: what matters is focusing on the path toward reaching a fair and balanced agreement," the diplomat stressed.

On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of disagreements. The details of a potential new round of negotiations remain unknown.