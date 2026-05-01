Trump announces tariff increase on EU vehicles to 25%

WASHINGTON, May 1. /TASS/. Starting next week, the United States will raise tariffs on autos from the European Union to 25%, US President Donald Trump announced.

"I am pleased to announce that, based on the fact the European Union is not complying with our fully agreed to trade deal, next week I will be increasing tariffs charged to the European Union for cars and trucks coming into the United States. The tariff will be increased to 25%," the US leader posted on his Truth Social platform on Friday.