Russian stock market declines as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is declining at the start of the main trading session, according to data from the Moscow Exchange. The yuan rate fell below 10.5 rubles for the first time since May 29, 2026.

According to data at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were down 0.82%, to 2,502.01 and 1,098.8 points, respectively.

The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate at the opening of Moscow Exchange trading was down 7.75 kopecks compared to the previous session's close, reaching 10.498 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index was at 2,501.56 points (-0.84%), while the RTS Index was at 1,098.6 points (-0.84%). Meanwhile, the yuan slowed its decline to 10.556 rubles (-1.95 kopecks).

The MOEX Index with an additional code (IMOEX2) was down 0.13% at the opening of the morning trading session and stood at 2,519.55 points, according to trading data at 7:00 a.m. Moscow time.