MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Accusations against German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will continue until he learns to correct his mistakes or resigns, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Feedback on Merz’s wrong decisions will keep escalating until he learns to correct his mistakes or is no longer in his position," he wrote on X, commenting on the withdrawal of US military personnel from Germany.

Earlier, the Pentagon said it will withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany within the next 6-12 months.

US President Donald Trump said earlier the United States was considering reducing its military contingent stationed in Germany, Italy and Spain.

The American leader did not explain the reasons behind the step, but the statement came after Merz blasted Washington's war against Iran, pointing out the lack of a clear strategy. On Tuesday, Trump accused Merz of allegedly "considering Iran's possession of nuclear weapons acceptable.".