About 23,000 objects restored or built in Donbass, Novorossiya since 2022 — Putin

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. About 23,000 different objects, including residential buildings, schools, hospitals and public utility infrastructure facilities, have been restored or built in Donbass and Novorossiya since 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on the socio-economic development of these regions.

"Since 2022, almost 23,000 different objects have been restored and built, about 22.8 [thousands]. These are residential buildings, schools, hospitals, clinics, public utility and power grid infrastructure," the head of state said.

In addition, the President stressed, over 5.400 kilometers of roads have been repaired in Donbass and Novorossiya.

"Including sections of the Novorossiya highway. Not only this connected Crimea with the entire country via a land corridor, but also became part of the Azov Ring route - a modern highway around the Sea of Azov, which has become an internal sea of Russia," Putin said.

This highway "will give a good impetus to the development of Crimea, Sevastopol, the Krasnodar region, Donetsk People's Republic, Rostov, Zaporozhye, Kherson regions, will additionally connect all these regions, more tightly integrate them into the country's transport network," the Russian leader stressed.

According to him, it is very important that "despite all the known difficulties, of which there are enough, including with security, and the difficult situation [in those regions]," much has already been done in the regions.

"The plans include restoring more than 9,600 kilometers of roads in Donbass and Novorossiya," Putin went on, "and thus increasing the share of regional and inter-municipal roads that meet the regulatory status in Russia to 60%," the head of state added.