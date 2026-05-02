MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The number of Europeans who disagree with the policies pursued by Western states and flee to Russia from the imposed neoliberal attitudes is growing, said Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

"More and more citizens of Western countries do not agree with the policies being pursued in their homeland. They are fleeing from the imposed neoliberal lines," Volodin wrote on Max messenger.

He added that as of the end of October 2025, Europeans submitted 2,275 applications for temporary residence permits in Russia, and today this figure stands at about 3,400.

"In six months’ time it increased 1.5 times," he said.

Volodin added there is a growing interest in Russia among Europeans who share Russian spiritual and moral values.

"The heads of European states leave their citizens no other choice but to leave the country. Which they are doing by moving to Russia," he concluded.